FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A political advocacy group aiming to highlight the impact of inflation on families and business owners lowered a gas station’s fuel prices by more than $2 Monday morning.

Cars lined up to pay a lower price for gas Monday morning at the Phil’s One Stop in Huntertown.

A gallon of regular unleaded gas was rolled back to $2.38 at the Phil’s One Stop station in Huntertown for drivers that made it there between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. That price was the national average per gallon when President Joe Biden was inaugurated.

The group “Americans For Prosperity” said bad policies in Washington and government regulations are to blame for the hike.

Representative Jim Banks said U.S. reliance on foreign gasoline and Biden’s opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline have contributed to higher prices.

“It’s the Green New Deal, it’s forcing Americans to buy electric cars and suffering in the process. It’s just stupid,” Banks said. “And what it’s done to American families and working people in this country… they can’t keep up. I’m getting more phone calls into my office every day from people who are desperate.”

The group is holding events like this one throughout the state as part of its True Cost of Washington Tour.

Gary Snyder- Banks’ Democratic opponent in the fall- called it a gas gimmick to hide Banks’ failures as a Congressman.

“Jim Banks has been a Congressman for six years, makes $178,000 of taxpayer money each year and lives in a $1 million home Virginia house and has passed no legislation to help hard working families, just tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans, adding trillions to our deficit,” Snyder said.

“Jim Banks voted against legislation holding oil companies responsible for price gouging hard-working Hoosiers and must now team up with a far-right extremist group for a gas gimmick to hide his own failures as a Congressman,” Snyder added.