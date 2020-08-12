Rep. Banks job fair goes virtual

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual U.S. Rep. Jim Banks Job Fair will be virtual this year to ensure the safety of job seekers and employers, Northeast Indiana Works announced on Tuesday.

The fair will run from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 19. Job seekers are asked to register in advance on Rep. Banks’ website.

“With so many out of work, we need to do all we can to help local businesses looking for workers find qualified applicants,” said Rep. Banks, R-IN.

More than two dozen employers and employment agencies have signed up for the fair including: healthcare, manufacturing, construction, finance and social services, the release said.

WorkOne Northeast, which is overseen by Northeast Indiana Works, will have representatives will available to help individuals who are interested in receiving assistance with resumes, interviewing techniques and other job searching help. The WorkOne representatives will also provide information about free certification-based short-term training worth up to $10,000 in tuition and fees.

“For those who are interested in skilling up to provide a better future, this limited-time offer of training is an excellent opportunity,” said Edmond O’Neal, president of Northeast Indiana Works. “The training prepares people for careers in advanced manufacturing, building and construction, health and life sciences, IT and business services, and transportation and logistics.”

The job fair is open to all working-age adults, including students and alumni of Purdue Fort Wayne.