Rep. Banks introduces bill to take federal benefits from rioters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Rep. Jim Banks (R-3rd) introduced a bill Friday that would take away enhanced federal benefits from people who are deemed rioters.

The “Support Peaceful Protest Act” targets those who were arrested for committing crimes such as acts of violence, looting or vandalism at a protest. The bill suggests that rioters are to pay for the cost of federal policing and be ineligible for unemployment assistance.

“Antifa thugs are descending on suffering communities, disrupting peaceful protests and leaving violence, looting, and vandalism in their wake. They turned Milwaukee, Seattle, and Portland into war zones, and now they’re moving the chaos to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Who knows which community is next?” said Rep. Banks.

Banks tweeted that with the uptick in COVID relief benefits taxpayers are giving wages to jobless rioters.

In another tweet, Banks mentioned a situation with U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) that took place early Friday morning. According to CBS News, the senator and his wife were confronted by protestors after the Republican National Convention. Banks tweeted that his bill would force Sen. Paul’s attackers to cover the cost of policing the protests.

Threatening the life of a US Senator is a felony.



Under my bill, the Support Peaceful Protest Act, Sen. Paul's attackers would be forced to cover the cost of policing the protests & lose access to federal benefits. Enough already! https://t.co/jUa6ua3GgO https://t.co/gvO3TSUeZ6 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 28, 2020

The “Support Peaceful Protest Act” states that if someone is convicted of a federal offense that took place during a protest, the court shall add an additional penalty forcing that person to pay an order of restitution to law enforcement.

Excerpt from “The Support Peaceful Protest Act”

Click here to read the full bill.