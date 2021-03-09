Rep. Banks: High school artists can submit electronically for the 2021 Congressional Art competition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) announced Tuesday that he will continue with an electronic submission process for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.

This competition is open to all high school students in Indiana’s 3rd District, the press release said. The artwork that wins our district competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The winner will receive two tickets to Washington D.C. from Southwest Airlines to attend a reception, the date of which is to be determined.

The 2021 Contest Theme is Patriotism.

Patriotism is the feeling of love, devotion and sense of attachment to the United States. Congressman Banks asks that artists try to think outside of the box when deciding what patriotism means—and looks like—to you, and show us in your artwork.

All submissions are due by April 15, and participants should email their submission to RepBanks.Art@mail.house.gov. The email submission should contain the following attachments:

A clear, high-resolution picture of the students’ artwork uploaded in a PDF, JPEG, or PNG file.

A scanned, signed copy of the Student Information & Release Form, complete to the best of the student’s ability, and uploaded as a PDF.

The subject line of the email should read “2021 Congressional Art Competition Submission.”

The email body should include:

Student’s Name

School’s Name

Art Teacher’s Name

Student’s Grade Level

Name of Artwork

Medium Used

Description of artwork Make sure to write in why you think your piece captures this year’s theme, and what the image you chose to focus on means to you personally.



The Virtual Online Gallery will launch on April 21. For additional details on the competition rules & guidelines, visit the Congressional Art Competition page on Congressman Banks’ website.