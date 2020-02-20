Rental scooters, bikes set to return ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of rental scooters and bicycles are set to return to Summit City streets ahead of Saint Patrick’s Day, a day celebrated with several downtown events.

Fort Wayne’s fleet manager confirmed to WANE 15 a target date of March 13 has been set to begin the roll-out of 300 scooters and 150 bikes. The rides are rented by the minute and dockless, able to be picked up and dropped off anywhere in the virtual perimeter.

The VeoRide scooters and bikes were first introduced last fall as a test program with the City of Fort Wayne. Community Development Spokesperson Mary Tyndall called the venture “successful” with more than 18,000 users and more than 46,000 trips.

When the scooters return to the streets, the City Planning Department, Public Works and Public Safety will continue to evaluate the pilot project “to ensure it is meeting the goals of increasing transportation options for residents,” Tyndall added.

According to Fleet Manager Eric Xayarath, VeoRide will work with the city to announce the spring roll-out on social media. A reminder alert is expected to pop up on the phones of people who have downloaded the VeoRide app, which is required to ride.