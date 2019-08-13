Rental bikes, electric scooters coming to Fort Wayne within a month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dockless bike shares and electronic scooters available for rent via apps have swept the country. Now, Fort Wayne is getting in on the fun.

Back in April, Fort Wayne City Council voted and approved an ordinance governing dockless vehicle share systems including motorized scooters. Now the city is one step closer to opening the pilot program.

The city of Fort Wayne is currently working with VeoRide to issue a permit for the company to operate in the city. The pilot program will provide more public transportation downtown, including bicycles and electronic scooters.

VeoRide is a company that offers a selection of short distance transportation, including e-scooters, pedal bikes, electric assisted bikes and more at the touch of a button. Currently the company has bikes and scooters in more than 40 cities across the nation.

Here’s how it will work:

Download the free VeoRide share app and find a pedal bike or electric scooter near you. Use the app to scan the bike you choose. That will unlock the bike. Ride until your hearts content. When you are done, park the bike at a VeoRide bike rack. Lock the bike up and go on your way.

It will cost $1 to unlock the bike from the rack and 15 cents for every mile you ride.

Details are still being worked out between the company and the city of Fort Wayne. Geo-fencing will be used to restrict where users can take scooters and bikes. The locations downtown where the bikes and scooters can go have not been chosen but the city has already decided that neither will be allowed in Promenade and Headwaters Parks.

The city hopes to launch bikes and electric scooters within the next month.

VeoRide issued the following statement to WANE 15 on Tuesday:

“VeoRide is thrilled to be partnering with the city of Fort Wayne to offer its residents new transportation alternatives that will offer them ways to save time waster in traffic, and lower carbon emissions with their first and last mile commutes.”

