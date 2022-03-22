FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nationwide rent prices are increasing at rates that haven’t been seen before. Rent in Fort Wayne has increased by over 40% in some cases, so is the city still one of the cheapest places to live?

Prices across the country began jumping by double digits in the summer of 2021. At the start of the pandemic, people stayed put. When August 2021 came around, for many locations two years worth of rent increases were seen.

Brian Carberry is the senior managing editor at rent.com and shares, “there are many factors at play here. One of the main reasons that we are pointing to is supply and demand. There are more people looking to rent an apartment than there are units available.”

He continues to say that inflation is also impacting the increase in rent prices. People trying to buy a home are being priced out of areas that they are looking to live in or had to dip into savings account throughout the pandemic to pay for various bills. Homeowners are selling homes and using the money acquired to rent and wait for the housing market to cool down before looking to buy again.

Is there an end to the increase? Carberry says, “rent prices are probably going to continue to go up, but the rate of increase we are seeing probably won’t be as significant.”

Carberry says rent prices typically go up in the summer months due to most people moving and the prime time to find a place to live. Prior to the pandemic, those increases were 3% to 5%. Now, it’s a 20% increase for a one or two bedroom apartment.

“I do think renters do need to expect to pay more for rent,” Carberry explains.

In Fort Wayne, a one bedroom apartment is renting for about $1,200 a month, a 44% increase compared to March 2021. This increase is higher than the national and state average. For the state of Indiana, rent prices increased at an average of 10%.

For a two bedroom apartment in Fort Wayne, rent is about $1,360 a month, an increase of 30%. Nationally for a two bedroom apartment the increase is 22% and in Indiana it’s only going up 5%.

Carberry says Fort Wayne is still “very affordable” to live in despite some of the rent increases. The national average for a one bedroom apartment is about $400 more and a two bedroom is about $600 more than prices in Fort Wayne. “It is getting pricier and this is a trend in cheaper cities to live,” Carberry explains. People are moving out of larger cities and moving to cities that are more affordable, especially if employees are working remotely and don’t have to go into the office everyday.

Carberry says that there are not a lot of options for renters right now. There are tactics that renters can take to possibly safe a few dollars. “it depends on what type of renter you are and whether you’re looking to renew your lease or looking for a new place.”

If you’re looking to renew Carberry advises to work with the landlord. “At the end of the day a landlord is looking for someone responsible that they can count on to pay rent on time,” Carberry says. Landlords may be willing to cut some slack if you prove to be a good tenant.

If looking for a new place to live, “consider negotiating a 24 month lease as opposed to the standard 12 month lease,” Carberry explains. He says that if you can lock in the two years, landlords don’t have to worry about looking for a tenant for that amount of time. The downfall, if prices end up going down it would be difficult to negotiate a lower rate. Carberry also advises to look at amenities and see if there are amenities that you don’t need or utilize and can negotiate a cheaper rate.

“Really what needs to be done is that there needs to be more houses on the market that are listed as affordable housing, and this is something that has been an issue even before the pandemic. There’s always been that affordable housing crunch that we’ve seen in this country,” Carberry explains.

Carberry concludes, “a lot can happen month to month, so it remains to be seen, but yes Fort Wayne is still one of the most affordable places to live in the country and the state of Indiana.”