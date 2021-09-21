Renaissance Cruse-In Car Show looking for show cars; no pre-registration required

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division is hosting the first Renaissance Cruise-In Car Show on Oct. 2 at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.

The free event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy music and food trucks while they view show cars, the city said. There will be a Vehicle Parade starting at 1 p.m. which will begin at Creighton Avenue by the Renaissance Pointe YMCA. The parade will travel from Creighton Avenue to Anthony Boulevard to Paulding Road to Calhoun Street to Tillman Road to Fairfield Avenue, then back to Creighton Avenue at the YMCA. Sponsor awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m.

The city said show cars will have a $15 registration fee at the event. No pre-registration is required.

If the event is canceled due to rain, the rain date will be Oct. 9.