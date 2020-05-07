Reminder: Property tax bills due Monday

Indiana property tax bills are due Monday, however Governor Holcomb did issue a 60-day waiver on penalizing delinquent tax payments. That means taxpayers can delay payment of their bills up to July 10 without paying a penalty. The waiver does not apply to mortgage companies or banks that process escrow payments.

In Allen County, tax bills were mailed April 9 and anyone who did not get one should visit the treasurer’s website at allencountytreasurer.us or by contacting the Treasurer’s office.

Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the Rousseau Centre and the Treasurer’s office remain closed to the public. The various payment options available are listed on the back of the tax bill or on the Treasurer’s website and to answer many who ask, the Treasurer does accept Money Orders.