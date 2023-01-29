FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To honor National Day of Remembrance for Missing Persons, ribbons will be hung at Headwaters Park for loved ones.

The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. Sunday. The ribbons will hang along trees on Clinton Street for one week since National Day of Remembrance for Missing Persons falls on Feb. 3. Those who are missing a loved one, know someone who is missing a loved one or those who want to support the community are encouraged to come out via the event Facebook page.

The event is being hosted by JAVA, which stands for Justice, Accountability, and Victim Advocacy, of Fort Wayne.