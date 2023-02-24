FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a typical summer day in the Summit City that quickly turned dark.

On July 20, 1973, A Penn Central train was making its way through Fort Wayne heading eastbound at about 42 miles per hour when 10 train cars derailed from the main line of a double track railway near Thomas Road, according to documents from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The train consisted of 11 cars and three locomotive units.

Eight of the train cars were contained with hazardous materials, but two cars that were part of the derailment contained vinyl chloride, a toxic chemical used to make plastic products.

The home that was destroyed from the explosion. Credit: News-Sentinel

At around 3:45 p.m., two cars separated from the rest of the train, causing the emergency brakes to be applied. The car with vinyl chloride was punctured about four feet from the center of it causing the chemical to leak, where it caught on fire and then exploded.

Shortly after first responders arrived at the scene, they ordered residents in the area to evacuate around 4 p.m. and extended through the rest of the night.

About 3,000 people within a two mile radius near the accident were evacuated from their homes and businesses.

Officials determined the cause of the accident to be from a broken coupler, the part which connects the train cars together, on one of the cars.

The coupler dropped down to the tracks and derailed the train when the braking system and axle could not pass over the coupler.

Another one of the train cars containing vinyl chloride had its safety valve released due to the intensity of the heat from the fire and led to more of the chemical being leaked.

This continued for hours after the derailment and around 7:22 p.m. the second car exploded. No casualties were reported at the time and and three train cars were damaged in total. Six cars sustained significant damage while one experienced minor damage.

A home in the area caught on fire and was destroyed after being hit with debris from the explosion.

The total cost of the damages was more than $99,000, which is more than $667,000 in 2023 when counting for inflation.