FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Michelle Bowman who lost her life in a motorcycle accident in early November is being remembered Saturday with a candlelight vigil and motorcycle ride.

Michelle Bowman was loved by her family and the local motorcycle community before she tragically passed in a motorcycle crash that left her family searching for answers. In her honor members of the Wheels N Wind came together to organize a candlelight vigil and motorcycle ride.

The Ride for Michelle Bowman is a tribute to her spirit and all funds raised will go to Michelle`s final expenses. There will be 50/50 raffles held throughout the events.

Registration begins at 11:00 a.m. at the VFW Jim Eby Post 857 with the ride taking off at noon. Registration is $15.00 per rider or $20.00 with a passenger, with cars and trucks welcome to join the ride.

Planned stops on the ride are A & O, Arcola Inn, Pikes Pub, Bootleggers Saloon with a return to the VFW at the end. Back at the VFW, a catered meal will be offered with a candlelight vigil beginning at 6:15 p.m. During the vigil those who knew or didn’t know Michelle are welcome to share stories in her honor.