Remarkable Women 2021 winner: Mary Riecke

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is proud to share Mary Riecke was named the winner of Remarkable Women 2021.

Mary was nominated by Terri Mihlbauer for her works sewing hundreds on masks and volunteering at numerous organizations.

WANE 15 will donated a $1,000 dollar donation to the charity of Mary’s choice. She chose the Community Harvest Food Bank.

“Community Harvest is humbled to be chosen as the recipient for this generous donation. Mary has been a driving force in our community, helping so many people in so many ways. We are inspired by her selflessness, and grateful that she recognizes our work in the community. So many families are struggling to put food on the table, and this donation will go a long way to help,” said Carmen Cumberland, CHFB Executive President of Mary’s choice.

We thank everyone for their submissions, and congratulations to all of the finalists.