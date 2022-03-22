FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kristen Eickmann has been beating the odds her whole life. Born at just 24 weeks into her birth mother’s pregnancy, she’s overcome medical issues that come with a premature birth.

The Eickmann family adopted her when she was 13 months old. Now she has a passion for working with animals and loves her job as a dog groomer and rides horses.

Her mother, Laurel, nominated her for the Remarkable Woman of Northeast Indiana:

Born at 24 weeks gestation Kristen has had to overcome a lot of obstacles in her life. She is a strong young woman of faith and a light to all she encounters. Kristen works full-time as a dog groomer and has a real affinity for the dogs that have special needs and handicaps. In addition, she takes care of her mother who is blind, maintains the household independently and lives her best life. Having endured more than 20 surgeries in her life and dealing with hydrocephalus, she is an inspiration to all she meets. She does not complain and supports others in their handicaps and trials. Kristen is active in her church and serves on the altar guild as well as filling in whenever there is a need. She is an amazing person who at one point was labeled as not probably ever going to walk. In fact, she rides horses and dressage and works full time. Kristen is truly an inspiration to all she meets. She never forgets a face, and takes an active interest in everyone she knows. -Laurel Eickmann’s Nomination Letter

Kristen is one of four finalists. The 2022 Remarkable Woman of Northeast Indiana will be announced on April 1 live on WANE 15’s News at Noon.