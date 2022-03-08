HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Desiree Fredrick works at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington County and for the last eleven years has been making a difference in the lives of young people.

Steve McIntire started bringing his two children, Brandon, who’s now 18, and Brody, who’s now 15, to the clubs nine years ago. For their family, Desiree is more than a mentor. That’s why Steve nominated Desiree for the Remarkable Women of Northeast Indiana.

Desiree is not only a great employee of the Boys and Girls Club, she is an example to the entire community of what giving and caring is all about. I have two children that are involved with the boys and girls club and have been for about 9 years. As a single father it’s been very difficult for me to raise preteens and teenagers and I couldn’t have done it without the help of the boys and girls club and especially Desiree. She cares about the kids as if they are her own. She’s worked with my children towards planning there college and taking them to universities for tours. During rough times such as my unemployment, Desiree has reached out and helped my children in ways that I could not. She is a blessing to all of the children of Huntington County. When I was extremely ill, she made sure that the kids had food and has done so much not just for my children, but for every child in that facility. There’s no way I could ever thank her or show my appreciation to its fullest, but if she were to win this award it would be a step in the right direction. -Steve McIntire’s nomination letter

Desiree is one of four finalists. The 2022 Remarkable Woman of Northeast Indiana will be announced on April 1 live on WANE 15’s News at Noon.