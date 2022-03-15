AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Carrie Wisehart’s infectious laugh often fills the hallways of DeKalb High School. In her first year as an associate principal there, she’s making quite the impression.

A teacher for 22 years, Carrie took her first administrative role this school year, but she hasn’t stopped teaching. She’s created theme months and initiatives to spread joy and positivity within the student body.

Guidance Secretary Suzanne Shearer knew there was something special about Carrie the first time she met her in the break room. That’s why she nominated Carrie for the Remarkable Women of Northeast Indiana:

Where do I start? As Brady Wisehart, her husband would say, “woman of many hats.” Let me share what those are in just the short time I have known Carrie as a coworker at DeKalb HS: Associate Principal, author, theater director, YouTube channel [creator], motivational speaker, and simply a Joy Chooser. Oh and I forgot to mention she is a skateboarder and loves to play disc golf!! Then there are endless amazing things she just starts up because she is one of the most selfless women I have personally ever met! Examples are, YouTube channel that her husband Brady and daughter Kayden all do together called OBEY TODAY, No Complain November, Baron Fist Bump which is a positive office referral to change the climate of your school, Do Good December, sticker Friday, emoji check in sheet during COVID, devious good deeds, and most recent the MOST BEST challenge for the new year. This has all been in just the short months that I have known Carrie so I’m positive there are more!! Wow….what a raw, honest, real, positive, spiritual individual that just does all good from the kindness of her heart If you were ever to meet Carrie, I know you to would fall in love with her free Christian like, passionate, caring spirit! She just radiates with joy wherever she goes! Am I really pouring it on YES….because if anyone deserves such a prestigious award like this….Carrie Wisehart has my vote for being a REMARKABLE woman in my life and many others Thank you -Suzanne Shearer’s Nomination Letter

Carrie is one of four finalists. The 2022 Remarkable Woman of Northeast Indiana will be announced on April 1 live on WANE 15’s News at Noon.