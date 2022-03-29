FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ashely Hill has overcome her fair share of obstacles in her life, but she’s made it her career and her life’s mission to fight for others who can’t always fight for themselves.

Her mother, Angie Knotts, calls her a warrior and nominated her for Northeast Indiana’s Remarkable Woman 2022.

I saw this contest and immediately thought of my Daughter, Ashley Hill. Ashley is a job placement specialist for Goodwill Industries. She works tirelessly in her dedication to advocating for disabled citizens. My Grandson August was born at 27 weeks 5 days, and he spent 95 days in the NICU at PRMC. Because of Ashley’s dedication and passion for NICU babies and Moms, she was nominated to sit on a panel for PRMC to lobby to better the rights of NICU moms and babies. Ashley, Husband Adam and August (The A team) were honored in 2018 to be the March of Dimes Ambassador Family to represent NICU families. She spearheads many fundraisers, as WeFam, Inc for example. Shining a light on our community business making a difference. My Daughter is a Strong, Passionate Warrior that never ceases to amaze everyone around her with her compassion, and drive to make her community thrive for the generations to come. Her love of her community can not even be contained in 500 words or less. I’m blessed to call her my Daughter, but honored to call her my best friend. -Angie Knotts’ Nomination Letter

Ashely is one of four finalists. The 2022 Remarkable Woman of Northeast Indiana will be announced on April 1 live on WANE 15’s News at Noon.