FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Reenactors are coming to Fort Wayne from around the country Sunday to remind us of a piece of Fort Wayne history– the city’s 1812 siege.

While now a peaceful area, the confluence of the Three Rivers was once the front line in a battle that could have decided the fate of the entire Northwest Territory. The result of the clash decided the fate of one of the last U.S. outposts on the frontier. Had Fort Wayne fallen, Great Britain would have controlled the entire western border of the United States.

The reenactment is at the Old Fort from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It includes musket and cannon demonstrations, period artisans, and activities for kids.