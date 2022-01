Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Stretch away some holiday stress with the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

Monday, January 10th at 1 p.m., Animal Care and Control will host Kitten Yoga. Instructor Becky Neff will guide you through an hour long beginners class while adorable little kittens scamper by!

The kittens are available for adoption.

FWACC is located at 3020 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne. Tickets are 10 dollars per person.

You can purchase tickets here.