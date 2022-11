FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual Thanksgiving Day tradition is set, and it has nothing to do with eating. The Galloping Gobbler race is set for Turkey Day and registration is still open.

The Galloping Gobbler is on Thanksgiving Day. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Hutzell Athletic Center at the University of Saint Francis. You can click here to register, but registration will be available on-site during packet pickup and on the day of the event.