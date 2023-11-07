FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get ready to run through a world of lights. Fort4Fitness’s Winter Wonder Dash returns to Franke Park on November 17 and 18.

You can choose between a 2K walk or a 5K walk/run. The 2K event is on Friday, November 17. The 5K event is on Saturday, November 18.

Registration is open for both events. You can click here to register. The run goes through Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights before that event opens to the public. You’ll be able to take in the 140+ display from a different view.

Both events start at 6 p.m. on the respective dates. There is a virtual 2K or 5K option available as well.