Registration open for virtual DSANI Buddy Walk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Turnstone is hoping to raise $100,000 to help those with Down syndrome throughout the area. It’s all part of the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana’s (DSANI) Buddy Walk.

DSANI represents people with Down syndrome and their families in the 11 counties surrounding Fort Wayne. Its mission is to enhance the lives of people with Down syndrome, advocate on their behalf, provide information and support to families and professionals, and promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome within Northeast Indiana. The organization doesn’t receive any federal, state, or local money and relies on private donations.

To accommodate all of the families served, the 1.2 mile Buddy Walk will be virtual. Participants will take part in a drive-thru car parade where they are encouraged to decorate vehicles in honor of a person or people with Down syndrome.

The 22nd annual Buddy Walk takes place Saturday, September 12 at Turnstone on 320 North Clinton Street. Click here to register.