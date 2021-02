FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sweetwater’s Rock Camp ’21 is open for registration. The camp is a week long for six weeks in the summer.

The camp starts on June 14th and runs until August 6th. Ages 12 through 18 are welcome.

Nick Bowcott from Sweetwater stopped by Studio 15 to discuss how the camp works. See that in the interview above.

You can get a discount on the camp through early registration. You can click here to learn more. Early bird registration ends on February 28th.