Registration open for Science Central Spring Break Camp

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Registration is open for Science Central’s Spring Break Camp.

Camp is open for children 5 to 11. From April 4 to the 8, campers will get the chance to become detectives and solve a mystery.

Campers will examine a crime scene, interview suspects, and delve into the science that is used by Crime Scene Investigators by extracting the DNA from different fruit. Campers will be able to use the skills they learn during the week to break the case.

Campers must supply their own lunch. Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The deadline to register is March 27. To sign up, visit Science Central’s website.