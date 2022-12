FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- With winter on the way, it’s time for the annual Polar Plunge a fundraiser held by Special Olympics Indiana, Jake Pickett and Julie Burkholder stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the upcoming event.

Learn more on how to register or donate in the interview above.

The 2023 Polar Plunge is February 11th at Metea County Park Nature Center. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. The Plunge is at 11 a.m. at the park’s lake.