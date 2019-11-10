Registration open for Polar Plunge 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a few short months, dozens of people will be freezing for a reason for Polar Plunge 2020. The event is hosted by Special Olympics Indiana and Special Olympics Allen County.

This year the event has changed locations. Organizers say they’ve loved being at Metea County Park, and have always felt welcomed. However, they’ve outgrown the location, which is not a bad thing for a fundraiser.

2020’s plunge will take place at Camp Red Cedar on February, 8th. Registration is now open for the event. All you have to do is raise a minimum $75 pledge to support Special Olympics Indiana.

Special Olympics allows people of all ages with intellectual disabilities to live active lives through socializing, exercising, and friendly competition. The impact this organization has on the lives of not only the athletes, but also the parents, coaches, and volunteers is immeasurable.

Last year’s plunge raised nearly $20,000 for the organization, and they hope to exceed that this year.

