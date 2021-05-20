Registration open for Lifetime Sports Academy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Registration for the free Lifetime Sports Academy for youth is now open.

The camp runs from June 7 through July 23 at McMillen Park. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, children age seven to 18 will be able to take free group lessons in golf, tennis and swimming.

Certified coaches, trained professionals and volunteers will lead the lessons. Participants can come and go as they please.

Lunch will be provided through the Fort Wayne Community Schools summer lunch program.

The Lifetime Sports Academy is funded by the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department and Lifetime Sports Academy Committee.

Registration is required and can be done here.