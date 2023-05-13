ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Summer camp season is right around the corner and registration is open for an annual camp. It gives high school-age students a closer look at what it takes to be in law enforcement.

Indiana State Police Master Trooper Marc Leatherman stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the camp. You can see that in the interview above.

The Indiana State Police Career Camp is from July 9th until the 14th at Trine University. It costs $150. At the time of the interview, only 19 spots remained open. You can click here to learn more.