Registration open for Healthier Moms and Babies’ 5th annual Diaper Dash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Healthier Moms and Babies has announced that it will host their 5th annual Diaper Dash walk/run to raise awareness of its goal of preventing infant mortality and improving pregnancy outcome in Allen County.

Healthier Moms and Babies serves the community’s most vulnerable women, men and their families in Allen and Noble County.

From 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, the 5K and 10K walk/run will take place at the Parkview YMCA, located at 10001 Dawson’s Creek Blvd. Healthier Moms and Babies said 5K and 10K participants must finish in 1 1/2 hours or less.

“Runners will leave from the YMCA pavilion and race down Dawson’s Creek Blvd, picking up along the Pufferbelly Trail. The 10K participants will make use of the Dupont underpass, utilizing the northern stretch of the Pufferbelly. Participants are encouraged to bring a donation of diapers and/or wipes or donate by cash or check,” Healthier Moms and Babies said.

Registration includes a commemorative t-shirt:

5K Registration: $35

10K Registration: $45

Children ages seven to 17 receive $10 discount

Kids under seven and furry friends are welcome to participate, but will not be eligible for awards or a t-shirt

Participants can register the day of the race, however a t-shirt is not guaranteed, Healthier Moms and Babies said. Registration ends at 8 a.m.

Winners in varying age categories will receive medals:

1st place overall female and male

1st Masters female and male (age 40 and over)

Age groups for top male and female include:

7-13

14-19

20-29

30-39

40-49

50-59

60+

To register, click here.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.healthiermomsandbabies.org or call 260-469-4076.