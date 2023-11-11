FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Registration is open for the 2024 Fort Wayne Polar Plunge. The event serves as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Indiana.

Fort Wayne Polar Plunge Chair Jake Pickett and East Regional Manager of Special Olympics Indiana Julie Burkholder stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

The Fort Wayne Special Olympics Polar Plunge is on February 10 at Metea County Park. Participants need to raise a minimum of $99 to participate, which will all help Special Olympics athletes. You can click here to register.