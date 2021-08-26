Registration open for Fort Wayne Urban League’s 5K Fun Run/Walk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Registration is now open for the Fort Wayne Urban League’s 5K Fun Run/Walk on Sept. 25.

The event will take place at the Urban League’s campus at 2135 S. Hanna St from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and will help promote health and well-being .

Francine’s Friends’ Mobile Mammography and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be on site to assist residents with medical questions and health screenings, the Urban League said. Parkview Community Nursing will also be on site to provide health education, safe sleep training and COVID-19 information.

The cost to participate is $10 per person. Children 5 and under are free. Each walker or runner will receive a t-shirt and be eligible for random prize drawings. Pre-registration is required. To register for the fun run/walk go to fwurbanleague.org or call 260-745-3100.

Parking for the event will be available in the Urban League’s parking lot and the adjoining parking lots of the Pontiac Branch of the Allen County Public Library and Brightpoint.

For more information contact Terra Brantley, President/CEO at 260-745-3100 ext. 205 or tbrantley@fwurbanleague.org.