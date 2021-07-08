Registration open for 7th annual Race for Warrior 5k/10k

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On July 24, the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council is hosting its seventh annual Race for Warrior 5k/10k.

The Fort Wayne Running Club Point Series Race will take place at 9 a.m. at the Fort Wayne International Airport.

“Here you can celebrate in patriotic style by running, walking, rucking down the same airstrips that used to service more than 100,000 military personnel during World War II,” the council said.

Each participant will receive an official Race for the Warrior t-shirt, and a swag bag. Afterwards, there will be a post-race party that includes music, food, bounce house, military static displays which includes a new virtual reality military experience. The council added that runners age 21 and over will also receive one free beer as part of their registration.

Race packet pickup will be held July 23 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Fleet Feet and the day of the race at the registration area starting at 7:30 a.m.

The Race for the Warrior is a fundraiser that supports the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council’s Military Support Fund as well as year-round programs for members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, Veterans and military families.

Interested participants can sign up and find additional race information at www.raceforthewarrior.org.