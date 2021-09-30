Registration open for 2021 Winter Wonder Dash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort4Fitness has opened registration for the 2021 Winter Wonder Dash.

Walkers and runners will meet at Franke Park on Nov. 19 for the Family 2K walk and Nov. 20 for the Individual 5K. Only the 5K will be timed. To view course maps, click here.

Registration for the Winter Wonder Dash is open and waiting for YOU! The F4F Winter Wonder Dash 2K (1.2 miles) is Friday, Nov. 19th. The 5K (3.1 miles) is Saturday, Nov. 20th. Both start @ 6 PM at Franke Park through Blue Jacket's Fantasy of Lights.https://t.co/REJo2LIcwx pic.twitter.com/FGs4AM3GWi — fort4fitness (@Fort4Fitness) September 30, 2021

Prior to the 6 p.m. start time, the course will be illuminated by the “first lighting” of 120 brilliant larger-than-life animated light displays that depict holiday scenes. The displays are part of Blue Jacket Inc.’s Fantasy of Lights display.

Registration varies depending on age and when the individual registers. Strollers are allowed but must be registered. Fees include a Fort4Fitness Winter Wonder Dash long-sleeved t-shirt, goody bag and a commemorative ornament. For Saturday’s 5K event, participants will be provided with snacks and beverages.

To register and learn more, click here.