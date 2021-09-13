Registration open for 2021 Diversity Awards to honor outstanding immigrants and refugees

More than 15 organizations honored local individuals and organizations in the Fort Wayne Diversity Awards.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Registration is open for the 2021 Diversity Awards which honors outstanding immigrants and refugees and those who work to create a welcoming community.

The 2021 Diversity Awards celebrate the achievements of exceptional immigrants and refugees, native community individuals, organizations and companies that have demonstrated a strong commitment to multiculturalism, said the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation. They also celebrate others who have shown dedication to creating a welcoming Fort Wayne community. The awards are presented by Welcoming Fort Wayne, a chapter of Welcoming America and an initiative of Amani Family Services.

This free event begins at 9 a.m. on Oct. 22 at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, said the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting www.WelcomingFW.org. A light breakfast will be served.

“At a time when our world seems more divided than ever, it’s important to celebrate diversity and the contributions individuals from other cultures make to our community,” said Ewelina Connolly, Chief Executive Officer of Amani Family Services. “The Diversity Awards are one way to demonstrate that Fort Wayne is a welcoming community.”

Three awards will be presented this year: Welcoming Organization, Lifetime Achiever and Emerging Leader. Nominations are still being accepted through Sept. 22 at www.WelcomingFW.org.

The Title Sponsor for the event is the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation and the Presenting Sponsor is Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne. Supporting sponsors include Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County.

Supporting organizations include: Associated Churches, the City of Fort Wayne, East Allen County Schools, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission, Friends of the Third World, Language Services Network, Multicultural Council of Fort Wayne, Parkview Health, Purdue University Fort Wayne, St. Joseph Community Health Foundation, Wellspring Interfaith Social Services and YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.