Registration is now open for Sweetwater’s Rock Camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Registration is now open for the weekly summer camp: Rock Camp presented by Sweetwater.

Rock Camp provides opportunities for participants to meet musicians, build a band, write and produce original songs, record in a professional studio and perform in an amazing venue fitted with the latest state-of-the-art equipment, Sweetwater said.

This summer camp is specifically designed for all musicians between the ages of 12 and 18 and runs from June 14 through Aug. 6.

Each week’s camp culminates with a concert for the bands in the state-of-the-art Performance Theatre on Sweetwater’s campus.

“Rock Camp is an immersive experience for our musicians,” said Camille Hunter, director of the Sweetwater Academy of Music & Technology. “The concert each week is the highlight, but there is so much more. They learn how to write an original song, record in our state-of-the-art studios, and even help with the design of their own album cover.” The Academy has been helping musicians rock out for summer camp since 2009.

Now through Feb. 28, Sweetwater is offering a $50 early bird discount on registration fees. Every registration includes free swag, including Rock Camp T-shirts, a CD of their song, plus lanyards, stickers, posters and more.

To learn more about Rock Camp and to register online, visit the Sweetwater Academy’s website or call 260-407-3833.