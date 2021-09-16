Register now for 2021 Fair Housing Summit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Registration is now open for the 2021 Fair Housing Summit, the City of Fort Wayne announced.

The keynote speaker for the event is Aaron Carr, Founder and Executive Director of the non-profit watchdog group Housing Rights Initiative (HRI) in New York City. The city said his organization uses a data-driven and systematic approach to investigating real estate fraud and connecting tenants to legal support.

Recently, HRI launched a lawsuit against 88 landlords and brokers in New York City and another lawsuit against 36 landlords and brokers in Westchester, NY for illegally denying housing to Section 8 voucher holders. The city said since its launch in 2016, HRI has generated close to 80 class action lawsuits against some of the biggest real estate companies in the country.

In addition to Carr, the city said attendees will have the chance to hear from fair housing experts during various workshops, including:

Fair Housing Disability Case Law Update;

National Origin Based Housing Discrimination;

Home Appraisal Discrimination;

Redlining;

LGBTQ Discrimination; and

Housing and Homelessness.

The free summit is hosted by the City of Fort Wayne’s Metropolitan Human Relations Commission and Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services. It is scheduled for Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Conference Center, located at 4000 Parnell Ave. Breakfast and lunch are provided.

Anyone interested in the event is asked to visit www.fortwaynemetro.org/fhevent. Attendance is limited to the first 250 people.

The title sponsor for the event is Premier Bank along with additional sponsors, including UPSTAR Alliance of REALTORS®, Lake City Bank, and Greater Fort Wayne Inc.