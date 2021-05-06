Regional Pickleball tournament set to return to Fort Wayne, bring hundreds to the city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of people will visit Fort Wayne in June while playing in a regional Pickleball Tournament. The Great Lakes Regional will be held June 17-20.

Pickleball players from several states will converge on Wildwood Racquet Club. The venue was picked because it has enough space for 24 Pickleball courts. The courts will hold singles and doubles tournaments.

The regional tournament is a national qualifier. Those who advance will play in the national tournament near Palm Springs, California in November.

The June tournament is not only a change to introduce the city to new visitors, but to bring awareness of the growing sport to people in Fort Wayne.

“Pickleball has been growing for nine years now, and to have a regional here means that it draws pickleball players from not only all over a three state area, but also from probably 25 states,” USA Pickleball Regional Director Mike Fritsch told WANE 15. “There’s a lot of visibility and there’s also visibility for people in our city that haven’t played pickleball before or just learning what it’s all about and want to play.”

Fritsch gave Fort Wayne’s Parks and Recreation department credit for growing Pickleball interest in the city after installing four courts years ago. City residents can play outside at Lions Park and indoors at the McMillen Park Community Center.