FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A string quartet built more than 50 years ago filled Sweetwater with the sound of music Tuesday.

The Mock family got the chance to hear two violins, a viola and a cello– instruments that were all built by their father, Marvin. Their mother, Esther Fulton, loved playing music- including for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic in the late 40s and 50s- so Marvin learned to make the instruments himself.

Pat Jakacky, one of the daughters, said the family plans to donate the instruments or sell them and create a scholarship with the funds for a local college or school of music.