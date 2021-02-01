Refugee director discusses how Burmese residents are reacting to Myanmar military coup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Catholic Charities is known for bringing in refugees from Myanmar to Fort Wayne to seek asylum. An area refugee director with the charity talked to WANE 15 about how residents are reacting to the military coup that took place overnight.

“Although some people sometimes want to be reunited back home, but this situation makes everyone worry about that,” said Nyein Chan, director of refugee services at Catholic Charities.

Over the past few years, Myanmar had been distancing itself from decades of strict military rule and international isolation which began in the 1960s. Monday’s takeover was a shocking fall from power for Aung San Suu Ky.

Suu Kyi is calling on the Burmese people to protest and push back against a return to a dictatorship as government and international organizations condemn the takeover.

Monday afternoon President Joe Biden threatened new sanctions on Myanmar.

“The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy,” Biden said in a statement. “The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action. The United States will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack.”