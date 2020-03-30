Redwood Inn looking to donate food after being forced to close

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne restaurant Redwood Inn, forced to temporarily close amid the coronavirus pandemic, is looking to donate its food stock.

In a Facebook post, owner Melissa Earls said the restaurant at 1432 W. Main St. has “a lot of food we can not freeze.” Earls asked fans of the Facebook group 2goFW to suggest “a hospital, fire department, or police” to donate the food to.

“We will cook and deliver,” the post said. “Anyone know of any leads??!!”

Redwood announced on Saturday that it would be closed until April 7. On Monday, then, the restaurant said on Facebook that it would offer carry-out on that date through at least April 30.

Visit the Facebook page to make suggestions.