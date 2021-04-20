‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’ this Earth Day with guide from Allen Co. Dept. of Environmental Management

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) is inviting Allen County residents to celebrate Earth Day by pledging to “Reduce, Reuse, and then Recycle.”

To help accomplish this goal, ACDEM has released its biennial “Waste Watcher” guide to help residents responsibly dispose of everything from tires to fire extinguishers. The guide is scheduled to be delivered within April which is known as “Earth Month.”

This 40+ page booklet was designed to help guide anyone who wants to lessen their environmental impact, ACDEM said. It is full of information including waste reduction techniques and expert recycling tips. Residents are asked to retain this helpful guide through 2022.

Tips to remember this Earth Day and beyond include:

Reduce what you use. When you use less, you buy less and in turn, have less to dispose of. Smarter shopping is the key to reducing your family’s environmental footprint! Reuse what you already have. This includes donating items in good condition and repairing items which may be broken. Recycle or throw items away only as a last resort. An important way to support recycling programs is to buy products that are made with recycled materials.

Allen County residents can visit ACDEM’s website or call 260-449-7878 for more information.