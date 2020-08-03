Redevelopment Commission terminates Electric Works public funding agreement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An agreement pledging public funds to the Electric Works project has been canceled by the city’s Redevelopment Commission. The move was made after a key deadline passed Thursday.

Monday afternoon, commission members unanimously voted to terminate the Economic Development Agreement that had been extended five times since it was drawn up in 2018. According to the city’s redevelopment director, Nancy Townsend, there was a shortfall in funds needed to make the project a reality with help from the city.

Townsend called the project a difficult one for the community, calling it ‘a heavy lift from the beginning.’

“Nobody celebrates projects that don’t happen… it’s not what we do,” Townsend added. “The Economic Development Agreement is in place with the number one goal of protecting our public funds.”

Developers asked for $65 million in public funds for the $280 million project.

Peter Mallers, representing the developers at the table, disagreed with using “shortfall” in describing the funding situation. He reiterated that developers were able to secure the needed leasing commitments and discussions have been happening with other possible funding sources.

The future of the transformation is now unknown. While public dollars are no longer committed to the project, as part of the motion, city leaders can continue to discuss development and funding options with RTM Ventures – the current developers of the campus, or future developers.

While the meeting was not a public hearing, Councilman Geoff Paddock asked what happens to other governmental bodies who pledged money. His question was not entertained.

This is a developing story. WANE 15 is working to get reaction from city and project leaders, as well as clarification to what this could mean for the transformation of the campus.