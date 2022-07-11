FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -The City of Fort Wayne intends to build a new fire station on Lower Huntington Road to replace the aging station on Bluffton Road, officials said.

At the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission meeting today at 4 p.m., there is a resolution authorizing the acquisition of real estate on Lower Huntington. The property for purchase is the former Adams Radio Group at 2000 Lower Huntington Rd.

The cost is estimated to be around $150,000.

Station No. 5 serving the Waynedale area is the second of three stations targeted for replacement after a study was undertaken, according to Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey.

The new location for Station No. 5 is 2000 Lower Huntington Road.

Construction on the new Station No. 14 at State and Reed roads will most likely begin this fall, Lahey said. Station No. 6 at 1500 W. Coliseum Blvd. is also destined for replacement.

Cost for Station No. 14 will be about $5 million and measure around 10,000 square feet. The bidding process has started.

Jason Arp, city councilman who is a voting member on the Redevelopment Commission, said the Bluffton Road fire station dates back to the 1970s and is too small, too old and out-of-date.

“Instead of trying to bring that (Station No. 5) up to the current needs, the city will build a new one,” Arp said.

No construction plans are ready yet.

The new location for Station No. 5 will not change response times, Lahey said, and it will improve response times to the south that would include the Fort Wayne International Airport. The new station will probably be around the same size as the two-rig Station No. 14 because it is close to the St. Marys River, Foster Park and a large quarry behind it.

Both Stations 5 and 6 are one-rig stations but are often used for storage.

“Station No. 5 is a water rescue station and has a water raft station,” Lahey said.

At the current station, one of 18 in the city, there is a water raft, he added.

Problems at the three targeted stations include maintenance problems with sewer and water pipes and the HVAC system even though the building maintenance team has been working to keep up, Lahey said.

“We started putting away a fund balance in an agreement with the comptroller and allowed it to accumulate over five years,” Lahey said. “There was enough money to start building a new station.”