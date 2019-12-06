Redemption House holds 8th annual open house

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An organization that helps give women second chances held their annual holiday open house Thursday evening.

Redemption House held the open house event between their two locations on Fairfield Ave. and East Wayne Street. Residents offered refreshments and tours of both locations to guests.

The organization offers services to women struggling with addiction, family issues, job skills, and more.

“The women are able to see judges and case managers—people that they see in an official capacity,” said Director of Operations Lisa Eicher. “They’re able to see them in a relaxed environment and they are able to show them the good things that they’re doing.”