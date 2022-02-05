Red River trash, recycling pickup expected to be back on track starting Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department is anticipating trash collection to resume normal operations starting Monday.

According to the city, solid waste crews were able to make some progress with collections this past week despite winter weather and are continuing to work on Saturday.

Beginning Monday, city solid waste trash collectors will return to the normal collection schedule. That means trash should be picked up on residents’ assigned trash day. Monday will also be the regular A Week for recycling customers. The rest of the week will follow the same pattern.

Anyone who experienced a missed garbage or recycling collection from earlier this week should expect to have materials collected on their next regularly scheduled garbage and recycling day.

Plow drivers began clearing alleys on Friday and continue to make progress over the weekend, which should help trash collectors get to bins in alleys starting Feb. 7.