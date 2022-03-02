FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three companies submitted bids to be the next trash collector in Fort Wayne. The hope is to have a contract with a new company by the end of April and have the new hauler start collection July 1, replacing Red River Waste Solutions.

See the full bids in this story:

Waste Management of Indiana, GFL Environmental USA and Republic Services of Indiana all submitted bids.

The current contract with Red River is for unlimited trash and recycling collection. That means anyone can put out as much trash or bulk items as they want whenever they want. Bulk items are things like furniture and mattresses.

Fort Wayne residents currently pay $12 a month for their trash and recycling bill and $7.95 of that is the direct cost of Red River’s contracted rate, city spokesman John Perlich provided to WANE 15.

The “alternate bids” for unlimited service would be the direct comparison to Fort Wayne’s current level of service.

GFL Environmental USA’s bid for unlimited collection would $11.15 per household. Republic Services bid for unlimited collection is $18.90 per household and Waste Management’s bid for unlimited collection is $25.07 per household.

Each company submitted a base bid and two alternates, based on level of service. The lowest bid for the lowest level of just basic collection came from GFL for $9.60 per household. Republic Services base bid was $11.28 and Waste Management’s base bid was $11.56 per household.

Wednesday WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson sat down with Fort Wayne City Attorney Tim Haffner to go over the bids. Watch the videos below to hear Haffner’s answers to her questions.