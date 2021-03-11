Red River employee hospitalized after he was pinned between trash truck and vehicle

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Red River employee is in the hospital after he was pinned between a trash truck and a vehicle.

At approximately 6:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Oxford Street on reports of a crash with injuries, according to the police activity log.

Officers on the scene told WANE 15 that the employee was picking up trash behind his truck when a vehicle hit and pinned him. Responding crews were able to free the man. The employee was taken to an area hospital with a leg injury. Officers said he is in good condition.

Officers believe alcohol was a factor.

The area was closed for almost an hour during the investigation but has since reopened.

