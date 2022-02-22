FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne provided an update on solid waste services in a release Tuesday, writing “we are doing our best” during Red River Waste Solutions bankruptcy proceedings and a nationwide labor shortage.

“We are actively utilizing City staff to assist with the routes and misses that Red River is unable to service with their lower staffing levels,” the release said. Trash pickup will be given priority over recycling. Residents were asked to continue to set out bins the night before scheduled service.

In a separate email, the city reported that “HB 1286 passed 48-0 in the Senate earlier today. The bill now moves to Governor Holcomb for his signature. A special thank you to the northeast Indiana delegation for their support of this legislation.”

The bill would authorize a town or a city to enter into a contract for the collection and disposal of solid waste through a request for proposals process instead of an invitation for bids process.

Fort Wayne leaders blame the selection of Red River on the old process, as they had to take the lowest bid from a responsive and responsible provider. They have said recently Red River was not familiar with alleyways and snow. Red River has said in court the contract with Fort Wayne is a money-loser.

The city documented its efforts to help trash pickups stay as close to on time as possible:

At this time, we have eight garbage trucks that the City operates during normal work hours as follows:

Two trucks owned by the City Solid Waste Department and driven by Solid Waste Department employees

Two trucks owned by the Parks & Recreation Department and driven by Parks & Recreation employees

Four trucks leased by the Solid Waste Department and driven by personnel from the Public Works Division’s Street Department, Traffic Operations and Fleet Department

As often as possible, these employees also collect garbage and recyclables in the evening and on weekends.

Fort Wayne will hire seasonal drivers to fill the shortage, since only one of the five other garbage haulers the city has contacted has been able to assist and that was for a short period of time.

“More than anything, we would like to provide our residents with a pick-up schedule, but with the circumstances listed above, this is not an easy task. Instead, we ask that residents continue to set out garbage and recycling materials the night before their regularly scheduled day of pick-up. We will do our best to provide the collection service as close to their regular day as possible.



We ask our residents to continue to be patient as we navigate through this bankruptcy process. We expect to have a new hauler by July 1, 2022.”