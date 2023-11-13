FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the years WANE 15 has shared the story of local inspiration Joshua Jank and his Red Diamond Days mission. We’re sad to share that he passed away, according to a post on his group’s Facebook page.

Josh was born with sickle cell anemia, a disease that breaks down red blood cells. At six months old, he was adopted by the Jank family.

Ten years ago when he was 19, doctors gave him days to live. Since then, Josh has been in and out of hospice care, but he made it his mission to live life to the fullest as long as he could.

He decided to pass out 100,000 red diamonds to share a message of hope with others, and he far surpassed that goal. His diamonds made it to all 50 states, and dozens of countries. One was even passed to the Jank family, in a full circle moment.

Josh also worked to raise awareness of sickle cell through the Red Cross and helped an orphaned boy find a new family in Nebraska.

The Facebook group “Red Diamond Days” announced Josh’s death, early Saturday morning.