Red Cross to host blood drive to honor toddler battling cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The American Red Cross is inviting the community to donate blood in honor of 3-year-old Ruby Ann Grimes at a blood drive on Saturday at Sonrise Church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ruby Ann Grimes (Courtesy of the American Red Cross)

Ruby was born in September 2018. In January 2020, she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a form of cancer, the American Red Cross said. Her cancer has also caused a rare syndrome called opsoclonus-myoclonus-ataxia which affects the nervous system. In July 2021, she underwent a 20 hour surgery to remove a 5.5 cm tumor. Ruby has endured many rounds of treatment and has depended on blood transfusions to help her continue the fight to beat cancer.

“Ruby’s happy spirit and the selfless act of donating blood from others have helped her fight this battle,” said Kali Grimes, Ruby’s mother. “It’s been incredible to see how the support of a local community can rally around a family and support them during the hardest time in their lives. We welcome everyone to roll up their sleeve to give blood to help people like Ruby who need blood transfusions.”

All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. The Red Cross said individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

To schedule an appointment, click here. Donors are asked to use the sponsor code: rubyg